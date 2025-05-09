Refresher training session held for Rescue 1122 staff

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 organized a special refresher training session to enhance the professional capabilities of its staff and respond more effectively and promptly to any emergency situation.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the training session was organized in view of the current situation for staff of station 11 to build the capacity of the staff and enhance their professional skills so they can provide immediate, safe, and effective emergency services in any critical situation.

He said that the session focused particularly on "patient management during trauma."

During the training, participants engaged in practical exercises involving first aid for the injured, proper shifting techniques, and life-saving procedures.

The instructors provided guidance based on modern practices and international standards to ensure that the rescue staff remains updated with the latest protocols.

