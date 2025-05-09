Refresher Training Session Held For Rescue 1122 Staff
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 organized a special refresher training session to enhance the professional capabilities of its staff and respond more effectively and promptly to any emergency situation.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the training session was organized in view of the current situation for staff of station 11 to build the capacity of the staff and enhance their professional skills so they can provide immediate, safe, and effective emergency services in any critical situation.
He said that the session focused particularly on "patient management during trauma."
During the training, participants engaged in practical exercises involving first aid for the injured, proper shifting techniques, and life-saving procedures.
The instructors provided guidance based on modern practices and international standards to ensure that the rescue staff remains updated with the latest protocols.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GCU holds solidarity rally in support of Pakistan Army48 seconds ago
-
Nelson assures full support of Christian community to Pakistan armed forces53 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses concern over rising Thalassemia cases56 seconds ago
-
SRSO distributed 43 productive assets to ultra-poor families in Kashmore59 seconds ago
-
Meeting held to resolve traffic issues in Tank1 minute ago
-
Traders pay tribute to county's valour defence forces1 minute ago
-
Refresher training session held for Rescue 1122 staff1 minute ago
-
Traders pay tribute to country's valour defence forces1 minute ago
-
Woman killed, 6 others injured in traffic collision11 minutes ago
-
BISE Larkana HSC-I -I & II annual exams -2025 under way11 minutes ago
-
SBBU organized seminar on NLP promotion and preservation of Sindhi Language11 minutes ago
-
Teacher arrested for blackmailing schoolgirl21 minutes ago