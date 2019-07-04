UrduPoint.com
'Refreshing Bilateral Ties' High On Agenda In Upcoming PM-Trump Meeting: FO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 03:14 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet the President of United States Donald Trump on July 22 with an agenda of "refreshing bilateral relations", the Foreign Office confirmed on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet the President of United States Donald Trump on July 22 with an agenda of "refreshing bilateral relations", the Foreign Office confirmed on Thursday.

The Prime Minister is undertaking the visit to Washington D C on the invitation of the US President, Foreign Office Spokesman Muhammad Faisal said at a weekly press briefing.

The spokesman said the agenda of the meeting was being developed through diplomatic channels.

"The focus will be to refresh the bilateral relationship," he said when asked about Pakistan's expectations from the maiden official visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the US since he assumed the government in last August.

Asked if the designation of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US administration was a goodwill gesture ahead of PM Khan's visit to Washington, the spokesman said, "It was an acknowledgment of Pakistan's stance".

"The US has realized and acknowledged the point raised by us [against BLA], and we will continue our efforts in this direction," he said.

MORE/shm

