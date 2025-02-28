Open Menu

Refreshment Centre Theft Accused Arrested With Booty

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Refreshment centre theft accused arrested with booty

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Dhamial Police on Friday arrested two accused involved in theft at the refreshment centre with the booty.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused had stolen Rs 800,000 from the refreshment centre two weeks ago.

The police used human intelligence and other means to trace and nab the accused identified as Yasir and Shahzad.

Other accomplices and facilitators of the accused, if any, would also be arrested, the spokesman said.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian te ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal

10 hours ago
 Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 p ..

Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements

10 hours ago
 UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting ..

UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025

10 hours ago
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s e ..

Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

10 hours ago
 In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown P ..

In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplo ..

11 hours ago
 Dubai announces remote learning for private school ..

Dubai announces remote learning for private school students on Fridays throughou ..

11 hours ago
 Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

11 hours ago
 India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of ..

India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of eminent Kashmiri Dr Sibtain

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan