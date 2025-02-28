Refreshment centre theft accused arrested with booty

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Dhamial Police on Friday arrested two accused involved in theft at the refreshment centre with the booty.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused had stolen Rs 800,000 from the refreshment centre two weeks ago.

The police used human intelligence and other means to trace and nab the accused identified as Yasir and Shahzad.

Other accomplices and facilitators of the accused, if any, would also be arrested, the spokesman said.