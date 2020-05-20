Refugee families start receiving Rs12,000 emergency cash assistance

Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in collaboration with Pakistan Post, have begun the first tranche of emergency cash assistance to most vulnerable refugee families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in collaboration with Pakistan Post, have begun the first tranche of emergency cash assistance to most vulnerable refugee families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To mark the occasion, the Federal Minister for SAFRON, Sahabzada Mehboob Sultan, the Secretary SAFRON, Muhammad Aslam Kamboh, Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Saleem Khan, UNHCR Representative, Noriko Yoshida, and Postmaster General, Laeeq Zaman, visited Golra Post Office and helped distribute cash assistance to refugees here on Wednesday.

UNHCR Representative, Noriko Yoshida said it was a significant event and important milestone for the emergency cash programme that would continue over the coming months. "Together with the Government of Pakistan, we must make sure that we 'leave no one behind' during these difficult times," she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Mehboob Sultan said, "We are pleased to witness the very first disbursements of the cash assistance provided to our brothers and sisters from Afghanistan".

"I believe this support will be a lifeline for so many vulnerable refugee families." He added that after working tirelessly for months with UNHCR, efforts were now translating into concrete action, with the cash distribution taking place.

UNHCR and the Pakistan Post had signed an innovative agreement for the disbursement of the emergency cash assistance. The emergency cash follows the Federal Government's Ehsaas emergency cash programme, where vulnerable families receive Rs.12,000 to cover a four-month period.

Some 36,000 families will be the initial beneficiaries for this emergency cash assistance from UNHCR through the Pakistan Post. It will help the most vulnerable refugee families to meet their urgent needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Postmaster General, Zaman, said, "Pakistan Post will be there every step of the way in solidarity with Afghan refugees, as this emergency cash assistance programme was rolled out across the country."