Refugees express gratitude on increment of living allowance

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Refugees representatives have expressed gratitude over the efforts of Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas who has increased the monthly living allowance of refugees to Rs 1500 per person.

In a statement issued here on Friday, refugees expressed gratitude for the long-standing demand of the refugees by providing Rs 3.10 billion for the construction of refugee houses.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Muhammad Iqbal Awan, Chaudhry Muhammad Mushtaq, Iqbal Yasin Awan, Bilal Ahmad Farooqi, Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail and Usman Ali Hashim said that the prime minister fulfilled the responsibility of the base-camp government in real sense by encouraging the refugees playing active role for the independence movement of Kashmir.

"It is a very gratifying announcement for the families of martyrs, orphans, widows and poor refugee families living in rented houses in refugee settlements and various cities of Azad Kashmir that the prime minister has increased the monthly living allowance by Rs 1500 per person," they maintained.

They stated that hundreds of families were compelled to go on hunger strike to meet their basic needs including education, health, and housing.

Refugees leaders called on the AJK government to take urgent steps to resettle the displaced families, implement the 6% quota in government jobs, and provide basic human needs like clean drinking water, education and health facilities in refugee settlements.