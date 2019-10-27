Refugees, general public observe black day

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, Oct 27 APP) ::Refugees from Jammu and Kashmir settled in Sialkot , Narowal districts and general public on Sunday observed black day to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

They also lauded the efforts of Pakistan government for taking bold stand on Kashmir issue and exposing the situation in held Kashmir.

Talking to the media, Muhammad Latif Butt and Aslam Ahmed Dar, senior Kashmiris from Narowal and Sialkot districts, said that for the first time, the Kashmir issue had been highlighted properly at international forums and its credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, a big rally was taken out form Kutchary for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris. A large number of people including journalist participated in the rally.

