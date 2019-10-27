UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Refugees, General Public Observe Black Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 05:40 PM

Refugees, general public observe black day

SIALKOT, Oct 27 APP) ::Refugees from Jammu and Kashmir settled in Sialkot , Narowal districts and general public on Sunday observed black day to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

They also lauded the efforts of Pakistan government for taking bold stand on Kashmir issue and exposing the situation in held Kashmir.

Talking to the media, Muhammad Latif Butt and Aslam Ahmed Dar, senior Kashmiris from Narowal and Sialkot districts, said that for the first time, the Kashmir issue had been highlighted properly at international forums and its credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, a big rally was taken out form Kutchary for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris. A large number of people including journalist participated in the rally.

App/sar/rsde

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Jammu Sialkot Narowal Sunday Media From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

DEWA to provide 100% renewable energy at Expo 2020 ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai’s Jumeirah Lakes Towers to be first 5G-pow ..

27 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President

42 minutes ago

Cyclone Kyarr wind speeds to reach 230km/hr: NCM

42 minutes ago

Women&#039;s empowerment highlighted at BCS ICT co ..

1 hour ago

UAE supports Yemeni electricity sector with 4th oi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.