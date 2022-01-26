UrduPoint.com

Refugees' Kids Need To Be Administered Anti-polio Drops On Priority: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Refugees' kids need to be administered anti-polio drops on priority: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Wednesday underlined the need for giving special attention to Afghan refugees' kids and to those coming from outside districts and still deprived of regular polio immunization vaccines

RAWALPINDI , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Wednesday underlined the need for giving special attention to Afghan refugees' kids and to those coming from outside districts and still deprived of regular polio immunization vaccines.

Presiding over the performance review meeting, he said though the environmental samples of polio virus have been tested negative since April 2021, it was imperative to give special attention to refugees' kids.

Infant traveling inter-cities should also be specially vaccinated against polio so that the polio virus did not transmit during the journey.

Mengal said the crippling disease was a national issue and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio-free.

He directed the officials to focus on high risk Union Councils and adjoining areas to control the spread of virus.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Faiza briefed the meeting that around 290,000 children were vaccinated against polio on the 3rd day of the campaign while refusal cases were being covered on the same day with the help of Assistant Commissioner concerned and elders of the area.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Marzia Saleem, and others concerned officials also attended the meeting.

Earlier, the commissioner administered anti-polio vaccine to traveling minors at Railway station.�He interacted with the Polio teams posted at the station and inquired about the difficulties encountered in the campaign.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Polio Rawalpindi Same April All From Refugee

Recent Stories

ED IRD for inculcating notions of fraternity among ..

ED IRD for inculcating notions of fraternity among Muslims

11 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

11 minutes ago
 59 shopkeepers imposed fine

59 shopkeepers imposed fine

11 minutes ago
 Rebel attack kills more than 20 Congolese soldiers ..

Rebel attack kills more than 20 Congolese soldiers

11 minutes ago
 Govt introducing revolutionary steps to ensure saf ..

Govt introducing revolutionary steps to ensure safe tourism: Hasaan Khawar

11 minutes ago
 GGC Dabgari, FCW, GGDC Tangi, GGDC Bacha Khan ente ..

GGC Dabgari, FCW, GGDC Tangi, GGDC Bacha Khan enters into semis in Volleyball

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>