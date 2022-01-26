Refugees' kids need to be administered anti-polio drops on priority: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor-ul-Amin Mengal on Wednesday underlined the need for giving special attention to Afghan refugees' kids and to those coming from outside districts and still deprived of regular polio immunization vaccines.

Presiding over the performance review meeting, he said though the environmental samples of polio virus have been tested negative since April 2021, it was imperative to give special attention to refugees' kids.

Infant traveling inter-cities should also be specially vaccinated against polio so that the polio virus did not transmit during the journey.

Mengal said the crippling disease was a national issue and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio-free.

He directed the officials to focus on high risk Union Councils and adjoining areas to control the spread of virus.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Faiza briefed the meeting that around 290,000 children were vaccinated against polio on the 3rd day of the campaign while refusal cases were being covered on the same day with the help of Assistant Commissioner concerned and elders of the area.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Marzia Saleem, and others concerned officials also attended the meeting.

Earlier, the commissioner administered anti-polio vaccine to traveling minors at Railway station.�He interacted with the Polio teams posted at the station and inquired about the difficulties encountered in the campaign.