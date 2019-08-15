UrduPoint.com
Refugees Observe India's Independence Day As Black Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 08:36 PM

Refugees observe India's Independence Day as Black Day

Refugees from Jammu and Kashmir settled in Sialkot and Narowal districts observed independence day of India as a Black Day for expressing complete solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Refugees from Jammu and Kashmir settled in Sialkot and Narowal districts observed independence day of India as a Black Day for expressing complete solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers.

They lauded the efforts of Pakistan government for taking bold stand on Kashmir issue and exposing the Indian atrocities in held Kashmir.

Timely support to Kashmiris had infused a fresh blood in the liberation movement initiated by the Kashmiris.

Expressing their satisfaction, they said the Pakistan government had highlighted the current situation on different international forums as a result of which the international community was perceiving the gravity of the Kashmir dispute.

Talking to media, Muhammad Latif Butt and Aslam Ahmed Dar senior Kashmiris from Narowal and Sialkot districts were of the opinion that Kashmir Issue was highlighted properly at International forums and its credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, a big rally was taken out form Kutchery for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris and to observe Indian independence day as Black Day.

A large number of people belonging to different walks of life including journalists, members of business community and members of civil society participated in the rally.

Addressing the rally, speakers urged the International community to force Indian government to lift curfew and release Kashmiri leaders immediately.

Another rally was also staged which was led by Syeda Farah Azmi member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris. The rally was attended by a large number of people including women for expressing solidarity with the people of held Kashmir.

