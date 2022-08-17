UrduPoint.com

Refund Of Over Rs5b To Hajj Pilgrims Begins From Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 17, 2022 | 11:11 AM

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor says the government would return one hundred and fifty thousand rupees to each pilgrims as Hajj subsidy announced during the pre-Hajj operation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2022) The process of disbursement of the Hajj subsidy will start from today and continue till end of this month.

The Minister said a total over 5.107 billion rupees will be distributed among more than thirty four thousand pilgrims.

(Details to Follow)

