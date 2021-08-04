UrduPoint.com

Refunds Of Rs 42.4 Million Disbursed By LTO During July

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 07:34 PM

The refunds of Rs 42.4 million have been disbursed by the LTO during the last month in line with the FBR vision to facilitate the export industry

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The refunds of Rs 42.4 million have been disbursed by the LTO during the last month in line with the FBR vision to facilitate the export industry.

This was said Chief Commissioner Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Multan Nabila Faran Baig while addressing members of the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) here on Wednesday.

She said that despite less workforce, the LTO Multan was trying to resolve the tax matters of taxpayers on more strategic basis. She informed that companies having annual turnover of Rs 1 billion or more, within the territorial jurisdiction of Multan and nearby areas, were transferred to the Large Taxpayer Office (LTO) Multan.

She added that the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) was resolving the problems of exporters, manufacturers and the business community at their doorstep.

Responding to a question, she said that necessary arrangements were being made for processing of deferred and u/s 66 claims of sales tax of exporters. Earlier, PTEA Chairman Muhammad Ahmad welcomed the chief commissioner LTO and lauded the government's effective measures to cope with the adverse impacts of COVID-19 pandemic; especially disbursement of outstanding refunds which has significantly helped in easing off the liquidity crisis and supported the export industry in prevailing situation.

