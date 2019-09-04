UrduPoint.com
Refurbishment Of Children, Family Park Kohat Completes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 05:05 PM

Refurbishment and maintenance of Children and Family Park was successfully completed after Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkwa Ziaullah Bangash had displeasure over poor condition of the facility during his visit the other day

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Refurbishment and maintenance of Children and Family Park was successfully completed after Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkwa Ziaullah Bangash had displeasure over poor condition of the facility during his visit the other day.

He had directed the concerned authorities to take immediate measures to improve condition of the park where families could come and enjoy facilities.

Acting upon directives of the Adviser, additional staff of police and TMA was deputed at the park besides repairing amenities on emergency basis. Moreover, new swings for children and benches were installed on the premises.

The Adviser expressed satisfaction over implantation of directives said the park would provide great facilities to masses.

