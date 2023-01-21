Refusal' kids must be administered anti-polio drops on priority: commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Manan on Friday directed the officials concerned to give special attention to refusal cases of children who were still deprived of regular polio immunization vaccines.

Presiding over the ongoing drive performance review meeting, he said though the environmental samples of the polio virus have been tested negative, it was imperative to give special attention to travelling kids.

Infants travelling inter-cities should also be vaccinated against polio so that the virus did not transmit during the journey.

Saqib said the crippling disease was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role in making the country polio-free.

He directed the officials to focus on high-risk union councils and adjoining areas to control the spread of the virus.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Ansar briefed the meeting that refusal cases were being covered on the same day with the help of the assistant commissioner concerned and elders of the area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Marzia Saleem and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.