ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Sunday said regaining power was Imran Khan's main motive and he has nothing to do with public issues.

Talking to a private news channel, Awais Leghari said Imran Khan's political agenda is driven by personal interests rather than the betterment of the populace.

Berated PTI's chief, he said that Imran Khan's daily revelations were mere acquisition based on lies. By opting such tactics, Imran Khan want to divert attention from mess which he created during his four year tenure, he added.

PML-N leader further said that Imran Khan was busy confusing the nation with unnecessary issues. Khan lost his political worth, he added.