Regenerative agriculture only way to protect biodiversity, save Sindh’s soil: Agri experts

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The national and international experts have warned that Pakistan’s soil health is deteriorating rapidly due to the excessive and unnecessary use of chemical fertilizers, stressing that regenerative agriculture, biodiversity restoration and vermicomposting must be promoted to ensure fertile and sustainable land for future generations.
The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) spokesperson informed that a special seminar on “Soil Health Week 2025” under the theme “Regenerative Sindh – Farming for Tomorrow”, organized by the Department of Soil Science, Faculty of Crop Production at SAU Tandojam in collaboration with TrashIt was held on Wednesday at the FAET Auditorium.
Addressing the occasion, Vice Chancellor SAU Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal said that farmer’s mindsets need to be transformed. He noted that “the constant reliance on chemical fertilizers and the drive for higher yields are limiting the productive capacity of the country’s agricultural land.
“This will eventually lead to a national crisis. Pakistan spends billions of Dollars annually on chemical inputs, therefore, it is imperative to encourage farmers towards eco-friendly, compost-based and natural soil solutions”, he added.
Delivering the keynote address, UK-based soil food web mentor and regenerative farming expert Nick Padwick shared research insights highlighting Pakistan’s urgent need to restore soil microbiology and shift towards regenerative models. “Our studies of more than 400 soil samples found a dominance of bacteria but very low levels of fungi, protozoa and nematodes.
This imbalance reduces mineral uptake and weakens water infiltration in soils,” he said.
He urged that adding organic matter, vermicompost and balanced compost can not only restore soil fertility but also improve water efficiency, a crucial intervention for Sindh where water scarcity and salinity are widespread.
Progressive farmer Khalid Maqsood shared successful field trials of vermicompost, which, he said, improved soil vitality, crop health and yields. “My land is now serving as a research field for SAU students, and we are training local farmers to replicate these results,” he added.
Dean Faculty of Crop Production Prof. Dr. Inayatullah Rajper observed that “if Sindh addresses waterlogging and salinity, ensures efficient irrigation and enhances organic matter in soil, agricultural productivity can be revived while also contributing to food security and climate resilience.”
Addressing the gathering, the Director of TrashIt Rahul Rai underlined the role of soil biodiversity, compost application and climate-smart farming in creating resilient agricultural systems. He said TrashIt was committed to advancing circular solutions that support farmers in moving away from chemical dependency.
Earlier, Dr. Allah Wadhayo Gandahi welcomed the participants, while Dr. Saima Kalsoom Babar also addressed the session. Shields were distributed among participants at the end of the seminar, followed by an interactive Q&A session.
