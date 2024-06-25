Regenerative Cotton Cluster hosts training session for farmers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Regenerative Cotton Cluster, a collaborative effort between SAWiE, Ittefaq Cotton Industries, and Syngenta Pakistan, successfully conducted a training session for farmers at the Ittefaq Cotton Factory in Noorpur Noranga Bahawalpur.

This session brought together leading cotton experts from WWF, Syngenta Pakistan, REEDS, Interloop, Sapphire Textile Mills Limited, Punjab Agriculture Extension Department, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), and Fasal Pay, said a news release issued here.

Their combined knowledge and experience provided valuable insights on implementing regenerative agriculture practices, promoting a deeper understanding and wider adoption of these crucial methods.

The SAWIE-led Regen Cotton Cluster project aims to revolutionize cotton production in Pakistan by promoting regenerative agriculture practices. This initiative aligns with the textile sector's growing demand for sustainable cotton production methods.

The project focuses on five key areas of regenerative agriculture: soil regeneration, biodiversity conservation, efficient water management, integrated pest management, and agroforestry.

SAWIE extends its gratitude to its partners and stakeholders for their unwavering support and collaboration in this journey towards a more sustainable future for Pakistan's cotton industry and the global textile sector. SAWIE invites farmers and industry stakeholders to join this transformative initiative to cultivate a greener, more sustainable future for cotton.

SAWiE offers data-driven solutions to farmers for better farm management. The Sawie solutions are empowered by remote sensing tools which include the Earth observation and ground-based sensors are adopted to meet the needs of all farm types, especially smallholder farms.

It helps to improve crop productivity, yield and gain better returns on investment. SAWiE is UK based limited company. In Pakistan, SAWIE Ecosystems is sole distributor of SAWIE, UK.