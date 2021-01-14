Regional Advisor to Federal Ombudsman visits Sambrial-Sialkot

SIALKOT, Jan 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Regional Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Shahid Latif Khan visited Sambrial-Sialkot on Thursday and listened to complaints of people and issued orders.

On this occasion, he said the federal ombudsman directed the advisors to visit districts and listened to problems of people with an aim to provide early and easy relief to complainants.

He added that this was an effective way to provide justice to people which would help improve the performance of the government departments as well.