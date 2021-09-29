Regional Advisor to Federal Ombudsman visits Narowal

The federal ombudsman office is providing justice to people at their doorsteps as per the vision of Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The federal ombudsman office is providing justice to people at their doorsteps as per the vision of Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz.

This was stated by Shahid Latif, Regional Advisor to Federal Ombudsman during his visit here on Wednesday.

He conducted hearing of 40 complaints lodged by the people against Gepco, SNGPL, NADRA and State Life Insurance and issued on the spot orders for the redressal of 33 complainants.

On the occasion, Shahid Latif Khan said that Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz had directed the advisors to go to other districts for listening the problems of aggrieved people at local level against the government departments with a sole aim to provide early and easy justice and maximum relief to complainants.

He said this was the speedy way to provide justice to people in the country, which would help improve the performance of government departments and masses' confidence on the government departments as well.

The complainants present on the occasion appreciated the performance ofFederal Ombudsman and thanked the Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbazfor redressing their complaints.