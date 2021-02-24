Regional advisor to Ombudsman visits Narowal

(@FahadShabbir)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Regional Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Shahid Latif Khan visited Narowal and listened to complaints of people besides issuing orders on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Shahid Latif Khan said Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz directed the advisors to visit districts for hearing problems of people against government departments with an aim to provide the maximum relief to people.