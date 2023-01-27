Regional Aviation Cooperation: Pakistan takes over chairmanship of COSCAP-SA

The 30th Steering Committee meeting of the Cooperative Development of Operational Safety and Continuing Airworthiness Programme - South Asia (COSCAP-SA) was held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from January 24-26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The 30th Steering Committee meeting of the Cooperative Development of Operational Safety and Continuing Airworthiness Programme - South Asia (COSCAP-SA) was held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from January 24-26.

During the session, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Director General Khaqan Murtaza took over as chairman of the body for a term of two years, a PCCA spokesman said in a statement here on Friday.

"Apart from eight-member countries, representatives of ICAO Asia Pacific Office, EASA, FAA, France DGAC, Boeing and Pilots' International Association, IFALPA, participated in the three-day meeting," he said.

The COSCAP-SA Asia, a regional body of the International Civil Aviation Authority, is governed by the chairman of a Steering Committee, comprising members from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives. The body helps promote cooperation among the member states in the field of aviation.