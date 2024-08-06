Open Menu

Regional Blood Center Organizes Blood Donation Camp

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Regional Blood center (RBC) Jamshoro organized a blood donation camp here in Saddar area the other day.

According to details, a blood donation camp was organized in collaboration with Indus Hospital and Blood do Zindagi Bachao foundation in which people, particularly a large number of youth donated the blood.

Incharge Regional blood center Ayaz Ali Shaikh on the occasion said that the purpose of blood camp was to help Thalassemia kids patients admitted in Civil Hospital and other health centers in the city.

Chairman and founder Blood do foundation Rashid Ali said that blood donation camp was being organized in connection with Independence day to be celebrated on 14th August.

Incharge RBC said that blood samples were being collected with strict adherence to SOPs formulated by World Health Organisation (WHO), FDA and AABB by evaluating age limit, specific weight, Blood Pressure, Heart beat and Hemoglobin of both male/female donors.

