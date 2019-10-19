Regional Blood Center starts working in Nawabshah

An state of the art Regional Blood Centre (RBC), established by provincial health department in collaboration with German government, has started working under administration of Fatimid Foundation

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ):An state of the art Regional Blood Centre (RBC), established by provincial health department in collaboration with German government, has started working under administration of Fatimid Foundation.

Sindh minister for health and population welfare, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, and Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi, Mr. Eugen Wollfarth, unveiled the plaque of Regional Blood Bank on Friday.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Regional Blood Bank, German Consul General said that the Blood Bank is a gift from people of Germany for people of Sindh. Germany after setting up Blood Centres at Sukkur and Jamshoro has gifted Regional Blood Centre to District Shaheed Benazirabad, he added.

He said that people of Pakistan and Germany are tied in relation of friendship and it is our desire that Pakistani brethren shall get blood free from virus and at international standard.

Addressing the occasion Dr Azra Pechuho thanked German people for their assistance and said that RBC would provide blood- free from virus of Hepatitis B & C, AIDS, Malaria and score of other diseases- to patients admitted at government hospitals while Thalassemia patients would also be able to get blood from the centre.

She appealed students of four universities of the district to donate blood for which 20,000 bags were provided to the centre.

Secretary Health Sindh Dr. Saeed Awan in his address said that a RB- Bank would also be set up at Karachi with cooperation of Germany.

Chairman Fatimid Foundation, Lt Gen (R) Moeenuddin Haider in his address vowed that team of Fatimid would serve the people with dedication.

On the occasion Vice Chancellor Peoples University of Medical and Health Science for Women, Dr Gulshan Memon announced to organize a blood donation camp at the university.

Earlier Dr Dur-e-Naz, Director Blood Transfusion Authority Sindh, presented welcome address. Dr. Masuma Zaidi, KfW-German Bank also expressed her views on the occasion.

District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Zardari and Assistant District Health Officer Dr Moeenuddin Shaikh were also present on the occasion.