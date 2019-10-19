UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regional Blood Center Starts Working In Nawabshah

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:23 AM

Regional Blood Center starts working in Nawabshah

An state of the art Regional Blood Centre (RBC), established by provincial health department in collaboration with German government, has started working under administration of Fatimid Foundation

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ):An state of the art Regional Blood Centre (RBC), established by provincial health department in collaboration with German government, has started working under administration of Fatimid Foundation.

Sindh minister for health and population welfare, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, and Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi, Mr. Eugen Wollfarth, unveiled the plaque of Regional Blood Bank on Friday.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Regional Blood Bank, German Consul General said that the Blood Bank is a gift from people of Germany for people of Sindh. Germany after setting up Blood Centres at Sukkur and Jamshoro has gifted Regional Blood Centre to District Shaheed Benazirabad, he added.

He said that people of Pakistan and Germany are tied in relation of friendship and it is our desire that Pakistani brethren shall get blood free from virus and at international standard.

Addressing the occasion Dr Azra Pechuho thanked German people for their assistance and said that RBC would provide blood- free from virus of Hepatitis B & C, AIDS, Malaria and score of other diseases- to patients admitted at government hospitals while Thalassemia patients would also be able to get blood from the centre.

She appealed students of four universities of the district to donate blood for which 20,000 bags were provided to the centre.

Secretary Health Sindh Dr. Saeed Awan in his address said that a RB- Bank would also be set up at Karachi with cooperation of Germany.

Chairman Fatimid Foundation, Lt Gen (R) Moeenuddin Haider in his address vowed that team of Fatimid would serve the people with dedication.

On the occasion Vice Chancellor Peoples University of Medical and Health Science for Women, Dr Gulshan Memon announced to organize a blood donation camp at the university.

Earlier Dr Dur-e-Naz, Director Blood Transfusion Authority Sindh, presented welcome address. Dr. Masuma Zaidi, KfW-German Bank also expressed her views on the occasion.

District Health Officer Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Zardari and Assistant District Health Officer Dr Moeenuddin Shaikh were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Martyrs Shaheed AIDS Population Welfare German Bank Germany Sukkur Jamshoro Gulshan Women From Government Blood

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanista ..

26 minutes ago

UN Asks All Sides in Syria to Stop Fighting, Focus ..

20 minutes ago

UN Urges Lebanese Parties to Refrain From Violence ..

20 minutes ago

Arrangements finalized to observe Chehlum of Hazra ..

21 minutes ago

Armenian Constitutional Court Refuses to Review Ex ..

22 minutes ago

SIDA's 3-day training programme for farmers conclu ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.