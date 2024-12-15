Regional Blood center to organize blood donation camp at NUML on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Regional Blood Center (RBC) will organize a blood donation camp at the National University Of Modern Languages (NUML) Hyderabad campus on 16th December (Monday).

According to details, a blood donation camp was being organized in collaboration with Indus Hospital and Blood do Zindagi Bachao foundation and SRS,

Chairman and founder Blood do Zindagi Bachao foundation Rashid Ali Rajput informed here that the purpose of blood camp was to help patients admitted in Civil Hospital and other health centers in the city.

He said that blood samples were being collected with strict adherence to SOPs formulated by World Health Organisation (WHO), FDA and AABB by evaluating age limit, specific weight, Blood Pressure, Heartbeat and Hemoglobin of both male/female donors.