Regional Blood Center To Organize Blood Donation Camp At NUML On Monday
Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Regional Blood Center (RBC) will organize a blood donation camp at the National University Of Modern Languages (NUML) Hyderabad campus on 16th December (Monday).
According to details, a blood donation camp was being organized in collaboration with Indus Hospital and Blood do Zindagi Bachao foundation and SRS,
Chairman and founder Blood do Zindagi Bachao foundation Rashid Ali Rajput informed here that the purpose of blood camp was to help patients admitted in Civil Hospital and other health centers in the city.
He said that blood samples were being collected with strict adherence to SOPs formulated by World Health Organisation (WHO), FDA and AABB by evaluating age limit, specific weight, Blood Pressure, Heartbeat and Hemoglobin of both male/female donors.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan International Airlines to resume direct flights to Paris1 minute ago
-
Regional Blood center to organize blood donation camp at NUML on Monday2 minutes ago
-
Minister Imran Nazir expresses grief over demise of Siddique-ul-Farooq2 hours ago
-
I-11 Sabzi Mandi’s improper garbage disposal puts public health at risk2 hours ago
-
Committees formed to ensure full payments to sugarcane farmers2 hours ago
-
People urged to adopt family planning2 hours ago
-
Governor Kundi applauds WAPDA for resolving water shortage in Gomal Zam Command Area2 hours ago
-
Blast in Hub Bawani welding shop claims 2 lives2 hours ago
-
Anti-polio drive in Bahawalpur from Monday2 hours ago
-
Dry Weather takes hold, country grapples with health, agriculture, climate concerns2 hours ago
-
EPA serves notices on 100 shopkeepers for plastic bag violations2 hours ago
-
Suspect arrested in girl kidnapping case2 hours ago