Open Menu

Regional Blood Center To Organize Blood Donation Camp At NUML On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Regional Blood center to organize blood donation camp at NUML on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Regional Blood Center (RBC) will organize a blood donation camp at the National University Of Modern Languages (NUML) Hyderabad campus on 16th December (Monday).

According to details, a blood donation camp was being organized in collaboration with Indus Hospital and Blood do Zindagi Bachao foundation and SRS,

Chairman and founder Blood do Zindagi Bachao foundation Rashid Ali Rajput informed here that the purpose of blood camp was to help patients admitted in Civil Hospital and other health centers in the city.

He said that blood samples were being collected with strict adherence to SOPs formulated by World Health Organisation (WHO), FDA and AABB by evaluating age limit, specific weight, Blood Pressure, Heartbeat and Hemoglobin of both male/female donors.

Related Topics

World Rashid Hyderabad December National University Weight Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

8 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

21 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

21 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

22 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

23 hours ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan