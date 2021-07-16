UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Regional Connectivity Depends On Durable Peace In Afghanistan: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

Regional connectivity depends on durable peace in Afghanistan: Fawad

TASHKENT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) , Jul 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that regional connectivity depended on the durable peace in Afghanistan.

Talking to media in Tashkent he said if peace was restored in restive Afghanistan, Pakistan would be connected with Central Asia.Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting today with the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was vital in which important issues would be discussed, he added.

The minister said that Pakistan was desirous of durable peace in Afghanistan and it was making all possible efforts in this regard.

He expressed the hope that these efforts would bear fruit soon and regional connectivity would improve, proving a harbinger of progress for the whole region.

Fawad said that in the regional connectivity conference, in which over 60 countries' dignitaries were participating, trade, economy and easing of visa regimes would be discussed.

In yesterday's meeting, he said, between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Uzbekistan's President they expressed the desire of running a train service from Gawadar to Tashkent and a truck service from Karachi to Tashkent to enhance regional connectivity.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Progress Tashkent Uzbekistan Visa Ashraf Ghani Media All From Asia

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

1 hour ago

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2021” award by ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 16, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.