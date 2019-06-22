UrduPoint.com
Regional Connectivity Play Vital Role For Long-lasting Peace: Dr. Farhat Konain

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:37 PM

An International Relations Exper, Dr. Farhat Konain Saturday said that Chine Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a multi billion project would enhance regional connectivity and ensure long-lasting peace and boost economic activities in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :An International Relations Exper, Dr. Farhat Konain Saturday said that Chine Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a multi billion project would enhance regional connectivity and ensure long-lasting peace and boost economic activities in the country.

While talking in a Radio Pakistan programme, she said CPEC was a long term project which would highly benefit Pakistan in economic terms.

Dr.

Farhat said it was fortunate that China Pakistan historical ties had turned into great economic partnership.

It was also appreciable that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in enhancing China Pakistan bilateral ties, she added.

She said that CPEC would generate redundant job opportunities for indigenous population. Gwadar was a great blessing for Pakistan and timely completion of the project was imperative to get maximum benefit of this golden opportunity, she concluded.

