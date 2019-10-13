Regional connectivity shared goal, terrorism common challenge: Mandviwalla

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla has urged the international community to shun double standards and discrimination, giving the peace a chance to flourish for regional and global development.

Addressing the 3rd Conference of Speakers of the Parliaments in Istanbul (Turkey), he said regional connectivity could only be achieved with peace and security, while terrorism was a global challenge and Pakistan continued to lead the global war on terror as a frontline state for almost two decades now.

Speakers and parliamentary heads from different countries are participating in the conference, titled "Countering Terrorism and Strengthening Regional Connectivity," said a Senate Secretariat press release issued here Sunday.

"In the fight against terrorism, Pakistan has lost more than 70,000 precious lives, and suffered a loss of over $130 billion to its economy," Mandviwalla said , adding "despite a successful cleansing, our national resolve to defeat and banish terrorism from its roots remains firm." The Deputy Chairman informed the participants that Pakistan braved these colossal losses on socio-economic, developmental and human fronts, and worked out a multi-pronged strategy involving all key government and security institutions to get rid of this menace completely.

He said Pakistan's parliament had played a proactive role in building a strong and resilient legislative anti-terror edifice that comprehensively addressed the inter-connected issues of organizing, financing, arming, supporting and abetting terrorist violence.

He said terrorism and violent extremism was borderless and faithless.

Mandviwalla apprised the participants about the prevailing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and said that Indian Prime Minister Modi had blatantly violated not only international human rights laws, but also abused the very notion of "humanity" through the state-led genocide in IOK.

The Deputy Chairman said Modi continued to evade all offers to resolve the Kashmir issue through dialogue and peacefully.

"This is not how we build regional connectivity and prosperity. This is not how peace-loving and progressive nations behave when it comes to building regional trust," he stated.

He specifically mentioned Pakistan's relations with China and said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor was the prime example of trust, adding "despite desperate efforts to sabotage the multi-billion-dollar investments through terrorism, Pakistan and China stood firm and united on this very pillar of trust."Mandviwalla called for discouraging and discarding the routes where only one nation reaped the benefits, and proposed "to walk hand in hand on the roads that lead to mutual prosperity for our people and our region."Terming Turkey one of the closest and most vocal allies of Pakistan, he said "our nations will strive to further enhance these brotherly relations."