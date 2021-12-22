Regional Consultant holds open court

Regional consultant (Ombudsman) Naushehroferoze, Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon on Wednesday hold an open court in the District Accounts office on the directives of Provincial ombudsman and Accountant General Sindh

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Regional consultant (Ombudsman) Naushehroferoze, Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon on Wednesday hold an open court in the District Accounts office on the directives of Provincial ombudsman and Accountant General Sindh.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, the Regional Director listened to complaints of government employees, Retired employees and pensioners and issued directives to District Accounts officers for resolving employees issues immediately. Regional Consultant directed to pay salaries and pension all Government employees, Retired employees and pensioners in time.

He asked officers of various departments to lodge a hand written complaint to his office in case of any difficulty faced by the employees regarding salary and pension. The Ombudsman on the occasion reviewed complaints received last month and said that only two complaints were submitted last month out of which one has been resolved while another was under process which would be expedited after fulfilling legal formalities.