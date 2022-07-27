Regional Consultant holds open court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Regional consultant (ombudsman) Ahmed Bux Ghumro, on the directives of the provincial ombudsman and Accountant General Sindh, held an open court on Wednesday.

According to a hand out issued by the District Information office, the open court was held in the District Accounts office in which matters related to the government employees, retired employees, pensioners and general public were discussed and directives were issued for their solution on the spot.

Regional Consultant directed the staff of District Accounts office to ensure payment of salaries, GP fund, LPR, commutation bills and pensions of retired employees on time and facilitate people by visiting accounts office.

Regional Consultant on the complaints of pensioners about delay in payments directed to fulfill all formalities for payment of pension and arrears. District Accounts officer Amjad Mughal, Accounts officer Mazhar Ali Panhyar and other officers were also present on the occasion.