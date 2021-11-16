UrduPoint.com

Regional Consultant (Mohtasib) Holds Open Court

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:32 PM

The Regional Director (Mohtasib) Shaheed Benazirabad Khan Muhammad Zardari on Tuesday hold an open court in District Accounts Office and listened to people's problems

According to a handout issued by the district information office,Regional consultant resolved some problems on the spot and issued directives to treasury officer for remaining issues after completing necessary paperwork.

Later, Talking to Media Regional ombudsman said that on the directives of Provincial ombudsman open courts were being arranged to resolve financial matters of the senior pensioners, widows of deceased employees and other issues.

On the occasion pensioners and other employees lodged complaints about the unpleasant attitude towards pensioners by irrelevant people in the Treasury office on which Regional consultant directed to expel outsiders from Treasury officeand resolve issues amicably.

