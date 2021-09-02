Regional consultant (Mohtasib) to hold open court on September 8

The Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon will hold an open court on 8 September

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon will hold an open court on 8 September.

According to a hand out on Thursday, an open court will beheld in the District Accounts office at 11 am in which matters related to the Govt employees, retired employees, pensioners and general public will be discussed.

It was pertinent to mention here strict adherence to SOPs will be followed during open court including wearing masks and maintaining social distance.