UrduPoint.com

Regional Consultant (Mohtasib) To Hold Open Court On September 8

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 04:57 PM

Regional consultant (Mohtasib) to hold open court on September 8

The Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon will hold an open court on 8 September

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon will hold an open court on 8 September.

According to a hand out on Thursday, an open court will beheld in the District Accounts office at 11 am in which matters related to the Govt employees, retired employees, pensioners and general public will be discussed.

It was pertinent to mention here strict adherence to SOPs will be followed during open court including wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Related Topics

September Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint marine ..

UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint marine exercise

14 minutes ago
 police bust dacoity gang; arrest 2

Police bust dacoity gang; arrest 2

10 minutes ago
 KP Men, Women Futsal teams of winning National Fut ..

KP Men, Women Futsal teams of winning National Futsal Championships honored with ..

10 minutes ago
 Enmity claims two lives in faisalabad

Enmity claims two lives in faisalabad

12 minutes ago
 Herat Women Protesting Exclusion From Politics Und ..

Herat Women Protesting Exclusion From Politics Under Taliban Rule - Source

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns $500 million from travel services e ..

Pakistan earns $500 million from travel services exports during FY 2020-21

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.