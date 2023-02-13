Regional consultant (ombudsman) hold open court for resolving educational issues

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :On the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Aijaz Ali Khan, the Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad, Khan Muhammad Zardari chaired a meeting of officials of the department of education in order to resolve the upcoming issues of girl students of government and private educational institutions of the district SBA.

The meeting was convened at the District Education Office (Primary).

Addressing the meeting, Regional Director Ombudsman said that on the instructions of Sindh Mohtasib Ala, a committee has been formed to resolve the issues of girl students regarding providing the better education and training, adding that for that purpose officials of the education, department take steps in this regard.

He said that in order to raise awareness with regard to education, the education department shall organize seminars at tehsil level every month so that awareness could be created with regard to education and enrolment of girl students could be enhanced.

Regional Director said that in schools where the facilities are low, a tehsil-wise report shall be submitted to Mohtasib Ala so that steps could be taken to resolve these issues.

He appealed to parents to decorate their daughters with education so that these girls could play a better role in society.

Briefing the meeting District Education Officer Secondary Qurban Ali Rahu and District Education Officer Primary Abdul Fattah Dahri said that Education Department SBA is giving special attention to the education of girls under which scholarship is being paid to girl students at primary and secondary level for their encouragement and increasing the enrollment.

He said that the Sindh Government has formed committees to bring back out of school children, which has imposed a positive effect on enrollment. He said that many of the girl schools are reactivated following the indictment of female teachers.

He also assured to organize seminars regarding settling upcoming issues and enhancing enrollment.

On the occasion Taluka Education Officers of all tehsils briefed in detail the issues and the ongoing education activities in tehsils.

The meeting was also attended by Regional Head of Sindh Education Foundation Imam Bux Aresar, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, Office Superintendent Nabi Bux Chandio, male and female education Officials of all talukas