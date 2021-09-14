UrduPoint.com

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) Hold Open Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) hold open court

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Regional consultant (Ombudsman) Khan Muhammad Zardari held an open court at District Accounts Office Shaheed Benazirabad and reviewed issues being faced by general public and issued directives to concerned officers on the spot for redressal.

Later talking to officials and public gathered at the spot, Khan Muhammad Zardari said that objective of holding khuli kachery was to collect information about issued faced by government employees,pensioners and general public with regard to District Accounts Office in order to resolve issues and to provide them relief.

He said that such open kachehries would be held in the district every month toimmediately resolve the issues of government employees with regard to GP Fund, Family Pension and other issues.

District Accounts officer Habib-ur Rehman Arain informed that issues surface when concerned departments delay in submitting required documents regarding retirement of employees, family pensions, pensions and other issues of government employees.

He said that after the introduction of the online system many of the issues including pensions were settled. The open kachehry was attended by officials and staff of concerned departments.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Martyrs Shaheed Family Government Court

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority encourages registrants to be ..

Federal Tax Authority encourages registrants to benefit from administrative pena ..

26 minutes ago
 Date palm agriculture in UAE significantly develop ..

Date palm agriculture in UAE significantly developed in recent years: ADAFSA

26 minutes ago
 Ajman Tourism organises fifth edition of &#039;Run ..

Ajman Tourism organises fifth edition of &#039;Run Ajman&#039;

26 minutes ago
 The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date ..

The highest Online Pre-ordered Reno Phone to Date - OPPO Reno6 Goes on Sale Nati ..

37 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund announces winners of Venturist Entrep ..

Khalifa Fund announces winners of Venturist Entrepreneurship Summer Camp 2021

41 minutes ago
 Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

Iconic 1992 World Cup jersey up for grabs

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.