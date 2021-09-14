Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) hold open court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Regional consultant (Ombudsman) Khan Muhammad Zardari held an open court at District Accounts Office Shaheed Benazirabad and reviewed issues being faced by general public and issued directives to concerned officers on the spot for redressal.

Later talking to officials and public gathered at the spot, Khan Muhammad Zardari said that objective of holding khuli kachery was to collect information about issued faced by government employees,pensioners and general public with regard to District Accounts Office in order to resolve issues and to provide them relief.

He said that such open kachehries would be held in the district every month toimmediately resolve the issues of government employees with regard to GP Fund, Family Pension and other issues.

District Accounts officer Habib-ur Rehman Arain informed that issues surface when concerned departments delay in submitting required documents regarding retirement of employees, family pensions, pensions and other issues of government employees.

He said that after the introduction of the online system many of the issues including pensions were settled. The open kachehry was attended by officials and staff of concerned departments.