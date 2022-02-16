UrduPoint.com

Regional Consultant (ombudsman) Hold Open Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Regional Consultant (ombudsman) hold open court

The Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon on the directives of Provincial Ombudsman presided over an open court on Wednesday

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The Regional consultant (Ombudsman) Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon on the directives of Provincial Ombudsman presided over an open court on Wednesday.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, Regional Ombudsman listened to complaints of Government employees and pensioners and issued directives to District Accounts Officer for the redressal and timely payment of salaries and arrears to all Government servants.

Among others District Accounts Officer Hassan Jan Changezi, Additional District Accounts officer Mir Hassan Panhyar and other officers were present.

>