Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) Hold Open Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 06:36 PM

The Regional Consultant (ombudsman) Ahmed Bux Ghumro, on the directives of the provincial ombudsman and Accountant General Sindh, presided over an open court on Thursday

According to a hand out issued by the District Information office, the open katcheri was held in the District Accounts office in which matters related to the Govt employees, retired employees, pensioners and general public were discussed and directives issued for solution on the spot.

Regional Consultant directed staff of District Accounts office to ensure payment of Salaries,GP fund, LPR, commutation bills and pensions of retired employees in time and facilitate people visiting Accounts office.

Regional Consultant on the complaints of pensioners about delay in payments directed to fulfill all formalities for payment of pension and arrears.

District Accounts officer Amjad Mughal, Additional district Accounts officer Mir Hassan Panhhyar and other officers were also present on the occasion.

