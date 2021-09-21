Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) holds open court

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :On the directives of Accountant General Sindh and Provincial ombudsman, Regional Consultant (Mohtasib) Thatta Manzoor Ahmed Mughal on Tuesday hold an open in District Accounts office.

Speaking on the occasion Regional Consultant stressed the need for holding such open courts in Sindh in order to resolve problems of people particularly Government employees, retired employees regarding pension payment, GP fund.

He asked people to submit their complaints in Regional ombudsman office Thatta if not resolved by the provincial departments who were authorized to resolve them.

District Accounts officer Sujawal Abdullah Jakhro said that the District Accounts office was rendering services for the welfare of people and Government employees, pensioners regarding their fundamental problems. Additional district Accounts officer Jamshed Alam said that the district Accounts office was making efforts to redress financial complaints of Government employees at earliest. Registrar Regional consultant Thatta Ghulam Murtaza Memon and staff of DAO Sujawal were also present.