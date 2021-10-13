UrduPoint.com

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) Holds Open Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 08:11 PM

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) holds open court

The Regional Consultant (Ombudsman)Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon on the directives of Provincial ombudsman presided over an open court on Wednesday

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Regional consultant (Ombudsman)Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon on the directives of Provincial ombudsman presided over an open court on Wednesday.

According to a hand out issued by the district Information office,Regional ombudsman listened to complaints of Government employees and pensioners and issued directives to District Accounts Officer for the redressal and timely payment of salaries and arrears to all Government servants .

On a complaint District Accounts Officer Hassan Jan Changezi giving briefing to Regional Director said that in order to release salaries to the officers of different departments various problems being faced because DAO was authorized to release amount of Rupees 1,50000 only, however additional amount was being paid with prior permission of relevant officials while in some cases payment of salaries was being delayed due to non-existence of vacancies in their relevant offices and allocation of funds against the vacancies.

Assistant Engineer irrigation Rohri sub division Moro Ahmed Khan Kakepoto and Beldar Sarang Mangrio communicated their issue regarding nonpayment of three months salary.

Among others Professor Muhammad Afzal Memon, Dr. Rehmatullah, Irfan Ali Memon employement exchange, Assistant Director Social welfare Shahbaz Sahto, Director Agriculture Muhammad Akram. Scarp tube well division officer Niaz Ahmed, Executive engineer Buildings Alamudn Daahri and other relevant officers were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Exchange Agriculture Rohri All Government Court

Recent Stories

Governor urges Sindh govt to immediately release w ..

Governor urges Sindh govt to immediately release wheat stock

50 seconds ago
 Dr Faisal launches breast cancer awareness campaig ..

Dr Faisal launches breast cancer awareness campaign at PIMS

51 seconds ago
 Russia Conducts Military Exercises Domestically, U ..

Russia Conducts Military Exercises Domestically, Unlike US - Putin

53 seconds ago
 Qatari envoy, Sindh governor discuss issues of mut ..

Qatari envoy, Sindh governor discuss issues of mutual interest

54 seconds ago
 Karak Temple incident; Supreme Court orders to rec ..

Karak Temple incident; Supreme Court orders to recover Rs 33 million from accuse ..

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran two brotherly countries; close coop ..

Pakistan, Iran two brotherly countries; close cooperation vital for regional pea ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.