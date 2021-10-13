Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) holds open court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Regional consultant (Ombudsman)Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon on the directives of Provincial ombudsman presided over an open court on Wednesday.

According to a hand out issued by the district Information office,Regional ombudsman listened to complaints of Government employees and pensioners and issued directives to District Accounts Officer for the redressal and timely payment of salaries and arrears to all Government servants .

On a complaint District Accounts Officer Hassan Jan Changezi giving briefing to Regional Director said that in order to release salaries to the officers of different departments various problems being faced because DAO was authorized to release amount of Rupees 1,50000 only, however additional amount was being paid with prior permission of relevant officials while in some cases payment of salaries was being delayed due to non-existence of vacancies in their relevant offices and allocation of funds against the vacancies.

Assistant Engineer irrigation Rohri sub division Moro Ahmed Khan Kakepoto and Beldar Sarang Mangrio communicated their issue regarding nonpayment of three months salary.

Among others Professor Muhammad Afzal Memon, Dr. Rehmatullah, Irfan Ali Memon employement exchange, Assistant Director Social welfare Shahbaz Sahto, Director Agriculture Muhammad Akram. Scarp tube well division officer Niaz Ahmed, Executive engineer Buildings Alamudn Daahri and other relevant officers were present on the occasion.