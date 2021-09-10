UrduPoint.com

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) To Hold Open Court On Sept 14

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 11:46 PM

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court on Sept 14

The Regional Director provincial ombudsman Khan Muhammad Zardari will hold an open court on September 14

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The Regional Director provincial ombudsman Khan Muhammad Zardari will hold an open court on September 14.

According to a handout issued here on Friday, an open court will be held in the District Accounts office at 10.30 am in which matters related to the Govt employees, retired employees, pensioners and the general public will be discussed.

More Stories From Pakistan

