Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court on Sept 14

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The Regional consultant (Mohtasiib) Khan Muhammad Zardari will hold an open court on 14th September, said a handout issued on Monday.

Open court will be held in the District Accounts office at 10:30 am in which matters related to the government employees, retired employees, pensioners and the general public will be reviewed.

People were asked to attend the open court and apprise Regional Consultant about their financial problems and grievances, so that steps could be taken for resolving them.