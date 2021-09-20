UrduPoint.com

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) To Hold Open Court On Sept 21

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 10:29 PM

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court on Sept 21

The Regional Consultant (Mohtasib) Thatta Manzoor Ahmed Mughal will hold an open court on September 21(Tuesday).

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Regional consultant (Mohtasib) Thatta Manzoor Ahmed Mughal will hold an open court on September 21(Tuesday).

District Accounts Officer Sujawal Abdullah Jakhro in a hand out on Monday said that Open court will be held in the District Accounts office at 12.

30 pm in which matters related to the Government employees, retired employees, pensioners and the general public will be reviewed.

People of the district, Government employees and pensioners were asked to attend the open court and apprise Regional Consultant about their financial problems and grievances, so that steps could be taken for resolving them.

Related Topics

Thatta Sujawal September Government Court

Recent Stories

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer o ..

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer of UAE’s food and water secur ..

46 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Inte ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authorit ..

2 hours ago
 UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Eme ..

UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Emerging Economies on Future Read ..

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are rea ..

Expo 2020 Volunteers embody UAE values and are ready to welcome the world: Nahay ..

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for web ..

Al Ain Zoo launches audio tour experiences for website visitors

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.