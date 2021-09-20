Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court on Sept 21

The Regional Consultant (Mohtasib) Thatta Manzoor Ahmed Mughal will hold an open court on September 21(Tuesday).

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Regional consultant (Mohtasib) Thatta Manzoor Ahmed Mughal will hold an open court on September 21(Tuesday).

District Accounts Officer Sujawal Abdullah Jakhro in a hand out on Monday said that Open court will be held in the District Accounts office at 12.

30 pm in which matters related to the Government employees, retired employees, pensioners and the general public will be reviewed.

People of the district, Government employees and pensioners were asked to attend the open court and apprise Regional Consultant about their financial problems and grievances, so that steps could be taken for resolving them.