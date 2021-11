Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court on 16 Nov

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) Shaheed Benazirabad division Khan Muhammad Zardari will hold an open court on November 16

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Regional consultant (Ombudsman) Shaheed Benazirabad division Khan Muhammad Zardari will hold an open court on November 16.

All Government Employees of the district, retired officers and pensioners were asked to ensure their participation in open court and communicate their issues so that concerted steps to be taken for their resolving.