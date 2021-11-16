UrduPoint.com

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) To Hold Open Court On Nov 17

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court on Nov 17

On the directives of Provincial ombudsman, Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon to hold an open court (Khuli Katchehri) on November 17

NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :On the directives of Provincial ombudsman, Regional consultant (Ombudsman) Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon to hold an open court (Khuli Katchehri) on November 17 .

According to a hand out issued by District Information office, matters related to Government servants, retired employees and pensioners will be discussed in open court and directives to be issued for resolving.

