Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) To Hold Open Court On Nov 17
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:21 PM
NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :On the directives of Provincial ombudsman, Regional consultant (Ombudsman) Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon to hold an open court (Khuli Katchehri) on November 17 .
According to a hand out issued by District Information office, matters related to Government servants, retired employees and pensioners will be discussed in open court and directives to be issued for resolving.