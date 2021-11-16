Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court on Nov 17

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAUSHEROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :On the directives of Provincial ombudsman, Regional consultant (Ombudsman) Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon to hold an open court (Khuli Katchehri) on November 17 .

According to a hand out issued by District Information office, matters related to Government servants, retired employees and pensioners will be discussed in open court and directives to be issued for resolving.