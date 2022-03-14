Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court on March 16

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon would hold an open court here on Wednesday

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Regional consultant (Ombudsman) Riaz-ul-Hassan Memon would hold an open court here on Wednesday.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office on Monday, All Government Employees of the district, retired officers and pensioners were asked to ensure their participation in open court and communicate their issues so that concerted steps to be taken for their resolving.