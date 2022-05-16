Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court on May 19

Regional consultant (Ombudsman) Noshehro Feroz Ahmed Bux Ghumro will hold an open court on 19th May in the District Accounts Office at 11am

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Regional consultant (Ombudsman) Noshehro Feroz Ahmed Bux Ghumro will hold an open court on 19th May in the District Accounts Office at 11am.

According to a handout issued by the District Information Office, all government employees of the district, retired officers and pensioners were asked to ensure their participation in open court and communicate their issues so that concerted steps can be taken for their resolving.