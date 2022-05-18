UrduPoint.com

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) To Hold Open Court On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 01:50 AM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :On the directives of Ombudsman Sindh the Regional Director Ombudsman Shaheed Benazirabad Khan Muhammad Zardari would enquire about issues pertaining to government serving and retired persons and family pensioners at the District Accounts Office SBA on May 18.

Government employees of the district, pensioners and officials of government departments were advised to attend the open katcheri personally or through their representative to apprise about any issue linked with the District Accounts Office so that steps could be taken to resolve the same.

