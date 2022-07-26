Regional consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court on July 27

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :On the directives of Ombudsman Sindh the Regional consultant ombudsman Ahmed Bux Ghumro would hold an open court at the District Accounts Office on July 27.

Government employees of the district, pensioners and officials of government departments were advised to attend the open katcheri personally or through their representative to apprise about issues linked with the District Accounts Office so that steps could be taken to resolve the same.