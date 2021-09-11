Regional Consultant to hold open court on Sept 16

UMERKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The Regional consultant (Ombudsman) Mirpurkhas Zulfiqar Ali Junejo, on the directives of Provincial ombudsman and Accountant General of Sindh to hold an open court in the District Accounts office at 11 am on September 16 According to a hand out issued on Friday, Regional Consultant has advised people and Government Employees to attend open court with an application attached with CNIC mentioning complaint or financial problem against relevant department.