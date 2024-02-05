Open Menu

Regional Control Room Set Up For General Election-2024

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 02:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) A Regional Control Room has been set up in Faisalabad to monitor entire activities relating to General Election-2024.

A spokesman of divisional administration said here on Monday that the control Room was setup in the office of Director LG&CD in Commissioner Complex Faisalabad.

Muhammad Nazir Chishti Superintendent LG&CD was deployed as Incharge of the Regional Control Room which would work round the clock from February 07 to February 09.

Sufficient staff was also deputed in the control room who would perform their duties in shifts and take prompt notice of election related activities, he added.

