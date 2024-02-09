Regional Countries Want Peace, Stability In Afghanistan: PM
Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar om Friday said that all countries of the region, including Russia and China, wanted peace, security and stability in Afghanistan.
In an exclusive interview with TOLO news, he said that the recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan needed regional consensus.
Until the countries of the region and the world recognized the current government of Afghanistan, Pakistan would not take a step forward in that regard, he added.
“I personally believe that all the countries in the region want the Afghan government to get recognized, although I cannot talk about the exact time, regional countries have understood this. I believe that the issue of recognition will be resolved as time passes.”
The prime minister said the Durand Line was an internationally recognized border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
“The UN and 206 countries have approved this as an international border and what the Afghan people say about this is their internal discussion, in which I am not interested.”
He said the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had shelter in some provinces of Afghanistan and that issue had caused insecurity in Pakistan.
“When my people come to your soil, use it, train on it, and then come and harm my people, then I will definitely be telling you that my unpleasant brother is on your soil, no matter if by your permission or not, he must be expelled from your soil,” he added.
“This is Pakistan’s stance and we have not accused the Afghan government of intentionally sheltering these people,” the prime minister said.
He said that no nation would be permitted to utilize Pakistan's airspace against Afghanistan.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MQM’s Fahim Ahmed wins PS-113 election4 minutes ago
-
Female minority candidate from Buner thanks electorate despite losing seat4 minutes ago
-
Gilani stresses unity to steer country out of economic crises14 minutes ago
-
PML-N Candidate Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran wins PB-0414 minutes ago
-
PML-N candidate Mir Shoaib Nosherwaniullah wins PB-33 election14 minutes ago
-
BAP Candidate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani wins PB-3214 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Nizam hails PPPP victory, pledges service to people24 minutes ago
-
Sohrab Khan Sarki wins PS-2 election24 minutes ago
-
PPP remains graceful in victory and defeat: Sherry24 minutes ago
-
PML-N candidate Muhammad Khan wins PB-14 election24 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Liaquat Ali Askani wins PS-111 election24 minutes ago
-
JI’s Candidate wins PS-91 seat34 minutes ago