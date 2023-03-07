UrduPoint.com

Regional Decision Making In The Region Is The Need Of The Hour. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 12:36 PM

State's rejection of any kind of Western pressure in economic projects is an expression of national aspirations. Leader PMLQ

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that the IMF agreement means support for financial loans from the International Monetary Fund.

In this process, the institution's interference on the external and internal sovereignty of Pakistan is not acceptable.

He said that Pakistan is currently suffering from severe economic crisis. All kinds of trade and imports and exports from China, Russia and Iran are very effective for the stability of the country's economy.

He said that good relations with neighboring and like-minded countries in the region will play a practical role in ending the crises.

