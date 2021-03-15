UrduPoint.com
Regional Dialogue On "CPEC Industrial Cooperation And Its Way Forward" On March 18

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 10:30 PM

The Parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is going to arrange a Regional Dialogue on the Role of Parliament in Promoting Exports, Trade and Commerce under CPEC "CPEC Industrial Cooperation and its Way Forward", on March 18, at a hotel here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Parliamentary Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is going to arrange a Regional Dialogue on the Role of Parliament in Promoting Exports, Trade and Commerce under CPEC "CPEC Industrial Cooperation and its Way Forward", on March 18, at a hotel here.

The Speaker of National Assembly is expected to grace the occasion as chief guest, said a statement on Monday.

The Parliament in February 2019 through resolutions in Senate and National Assembly appointed a Parliamentary Committee on CPEC which comprised on 14 members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and seven Senators, with a mandate to oversee CPEC initiatives, give suggestion to ensure projects are implemented efficiently and safeguard public interest.

The CPEC is an initiative between China and Pakistan for regional connectivity trade, industrialization and economic development and people exchange among other aspects.

The event is expected to attend by legislators, senior government functionaries, diplomats, representatives of business community, academia and civil society amongst others.

