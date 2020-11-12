Regional dialogue to be held on role of Parliament in enhancing investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will organize a regional dialogue on Friday in Peshawar on role of Parliament in enhancing investment, trade and people to people exchanges under CPEC.

This regional dialogue was first of the series of regional dialogues which would be held in all four provincial capitals Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser will chair regional dialogue as chief guest whereas Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Federal minister for Defense Pervaiz Khattak, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Arbab Shahzad and Chairman Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Sher Ali Arbab will participate in the dialogue.

Parliamentarians, representatives of provincial government, diplomatic community, industrial and economic sectors, intelligentsia, civil society and media had also been invited to participate.

The dialogue was being supported by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (Pakistan) and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment.

Later three thematic sessions will be held to deliberate upon the opportunities of tourism, trade and investment to be generated due to ongoing projects of CPEC in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The recommendations would be finalized to improve the efficacy of CPEC projects in the province.